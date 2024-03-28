20 C
Arms recovered in Manipur

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 27: Army personnel have recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and war-like stores at Kumbi in Bishnupur district and Maphou in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Based on prior information, Bishnupur Police and Manipur Commandos launched a joint operation in Kumbi and recovered one .303, one 9mm carbine, one country-made pistol, four hand grenades and other war-like stores.

In another instance, a search operation was conducted in Maphou in Imphal East district. During the meticulously executed search, which encompassed thorough inspections of abandoned sites and theperiphery of villages along hill bases and abandoned structures, a substantial cache of arms and explosives was successfully unearthed including one improvised mortar, one Pompie mortar, two grenades and ammunition.

These seizures underscore the effectiveness of coordinated efforts by security forces in combating illicit activities and ensuring the safety and security of the region. The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur police. The operation exhibits synergy and unwavering commitment of both the central and state security forces towards maintaining peace and stability in the state.

