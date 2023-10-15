Army chief presents President’s Colours to Naga Regiment unit

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Oct 14: Army chief Gen Manoj Pande presented the
prestigious ‘President’s Colours’ to the Third Battalion of the Naga
Regiment at a Colour presentation parade held at Kumaon
Regimental Centre, Ranikhet, in Uttarakhand on Friday.
After reviewing the parade, Gen Pande appreciated the rich
traditions of the Naga Regiment in all spheres of military activities,
including operations, training and sports.
He also complimented the Third Battalion, the newly raised unit of
the Naga Regiment, for its remarkable performance within a short
period of time.
He conveyed his best wishes to all ranks of the unit to serve the
nation with pride.
Lt Gen RP Kalita, general officer commanding in chief, Eastern
Command, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, general officer commanding in
chief, Central Command and Kumaon and Naga Regiment and
Kumaon Scouts personnel, besides serving and retired personnel, at
the Colour presentation parade.
