Army chief presents President’s Colours to Naga Regiment unit

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 14: Army chief Gen Manoj Pande presented the

prestigious ‘President’s Colours’ to the Third Battalion of the Naga

Regiment at a Colour presentation parade held at Kumaon

Regimental Centre, Ranikhet, in Uttarakhand on Friday.

After reviewing the parade, Gen Pande appreciated the rich

traditions of the Naga Regiment in all spheres of military activities,

including operations, training and sports.

He also complimented the Third Battalion, the newly raised unit of

the Naga Regiment, for its remarkable performance within a short

period of time.

He conveyed his best wishes to all ranks of the unit to serve the

nation with pride.

Lt Gen RP Kalita, general officer commanding in chief, Eastern

Command, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, general officer commanding in

chief, Central Command and Kumaon and Naga Regiment and

Kumaon Scouts personnel, besides serving and retired personnel, at

the Colour presentation parade.