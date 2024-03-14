Arrests of UNLF(P) leaders in Manipur prompt controversy and heightened tensions

HT Bureau

IMPHAL, March 13: The recent arrests of two prominent figures from the United National Liberation Front (P) in a joint operation conducted by Manipur Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the CRPF have stirred controversy and sparked protests across Imphal, intensifying existing tensions in the region.

Thokchom Thoiba, self-proclaimed army chief of the banned outfit, and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba, head of its intelligence department, were apprehended swiftly in a coordinated operation. Following their arrest, the two individuals were promptly transported to Delhi for interrogation by NIA officials.

The UNLF(P), under the leadership of Kh Pambei, had made headlines when it signed a ceasefire agreement with the central government on November 29, 2023. Despite this purported commitment to peace, concerns persisted among security agencies regarding the outfit’s alleged involvement in various violent activities, including recent incidents of arms looting and clashes with security forces.

Sources within security agencies have indicated suspicions that UNLF(P) members have been clandestinely establishing camps in areas predominantly inhabited by the Kuki community. Such activities have exacerbated tensions between different ethnic groups in Manipur, fueling fears of potential escalations in violence and instability.

In response to the arrests, protests have erupted in various parts of Imphal, with demonstrators demanding the immediate release of the detained leaders. The situation on the ground remains tense, with heavy security deployments observed across sensitive areas of the city.

Amidst the growing unrest, authorities have maintained a conspicuous silence, refraining from issuing an official statement regarding the arrests. This lack of transparency has only served to deepen the uncertainty surrounding the controversial operation, prompting widespread speculation and raising questions about the motives behind the arrests.

As the community awaits further developments, concerns persist regarding the implications of these arrests on the fragile peace process in Manipur and the broader implications for regional stability. With tensions running high and uncertainties looming large, the aftermath of these arrests threatens to further exacerbate an already volatile situation in the region.