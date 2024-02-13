Arunachal CM launches One Circle, One Product initiative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 12: Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu on Monday launched the ‘One Circle, One Product Initiative’ in four revenue circles in the West Siang district. He also distributed spray machines among farmers on the occasion.

A total of 4000 farmers in the Kamba, Yomcha, Darak and Liromoba revenue circles of the West Siang district received spray machines on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu said, “The One Circle, One Product Initiative has been launched to foster agricultural growth in the state. The initiative has been taken keeping in line with the Centre’s One District One Product initiative.”

“Launched ‘One Circle, One Product’ initiative, providing spray machines to 4000 progressive farmers in: Kamba circle – Potato, Yomcha circle – Turmeric, Darak circle – Millet, maize, Liromoba circle – Ginger,” the Arunachal CM said in a post on ‘X’.

“The initiative is aligned with the Centre’s ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, fostering agricultural growth,” he further said on ‘X’.

This new initiative aims to further develop the agriculture sector of the state through new technologies and new innovations. It also aims to increase farmers’ income and provide better remuneration for their produce. Promoting investment in agriculture together with creating an effective marketing network for farmers of the state is another important aim of the initiative.

This initiative aligns with the Centre’s ‘One District One Product (ODOP)’ programme, an initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union ministry of commerce and industry that aims to make the country and its people self-reliant by fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country. The programme selects, brands and promotes one unique product from each district, showcasing the diverse range of products across the country.

Under ODOP different products are being identified from different districts to be promoted for their unique qualities and cultural significance, which include various handicrafts, handloom, and agricultural products that have been associated with the identity of their place of origin. This in turn, will drive consumers towards emporia, boosting sales and increasing the visibility of such products even further to promote indigenous crafts and artisans of rural women and self-help groups.