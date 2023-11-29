Arunachal effects major bureaucratic reshuffle

ITANAGAR, Nov 28: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of
Lok Sabha and assembly elections due early next year, the
Arunachal Pradesh government has assigned new postings to
58 senior officials.
Chief secretary Dharmendra, in an order, said the reshuffle was
conducted as per the direction of the Election Commission of
India (ECI).
Two IAS officers and 56 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS)
bureaucrats were reshuffled for public convenience, the order,
issued on Monday, stated.
Health special secretary HP Vivek was posted as Lower
Subansiri deputy commissioner, while education special
secretary Ira Singhal was posted as officer on special duty (OSD)
to the state’s chief electoral officer.
Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) joint secretary
Duly Kamduk was promoted to additional secretary of the
Board, while land management and consumer affairs joint
secretary BJ Duia was promoted to additional secretary of the
department.
New Delhi Arunachal Bhavan’s deputy resident commissioner
Sangeet Dubey was promoted to additional resident
commissioner.
Senior APCS officer Rujjum Rakshap, who was awaiting posting,
was posted as Lower Siang deputy commissioner, while
additional deputy commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region,
Jiken Bomjen, was posted as Papum Pare DC.
Papum Pare deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu was
transferred and posted as DC of Pakke Kessang.
Tuting additional deputy commissioner Starlie Jamoh was
promoted to civil aviation director, the order stated. (PTI)