Arunachal effects major bureaucratic reshuffle

ITANAGAR, Nov 28: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle ahead of

Lok Sabha and assembly elections due early next year, the

Arunachal Pradesh government has assigned new postings to

58 senior officials.

Chief secretary Dharmendra, in an order, said the reshuffle was

conducted as per the direction of the Election Commission of

India (ECI).

Two IAS officers and 56 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS)

bureaucrats were reshuffled for public convenience, the order,

issued on Monday, stated.

Health special secretary HP Vivek was posted as Lower

Subansiri deputy commissioner, while education special

secretary Ira Singhal was posted as officer on special duty (OSD)

to the state’s chief electoral officer.

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) joint secretary

Duly Kamduk was promoted to additional secretary of the

Board, while land management and consumer affairs joint

secretary BJ Duia was promoted to additional secretary of the

department.

New Delhi Arunachal Bhavan’s deputy resident commissioner

Sangeet Dubey was promoted to additional resident

commissioner.

Senior APCS officer Rujjum Rakshap, who was awaiting posting,

was posted as Lower Siang deputy commissioner, while

additional deputy commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region,

Jiken Bomjen, was posted as Papum Pare DC.

Papum Pare deputy commissioner Cheechung Chukhu was

transferred and posted as DC of Pakke Kessang.

Tuting additional deputy commissioner Starlie Jamoh was

promoted to civil aviation director, the order stated. (PTI)