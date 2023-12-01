Arunachal Pradesh govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle

ITANAGAR, Nov 30: The Arunachal Pradesh government has

effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, assigning new postings to 23

senior officials.

A total of 23 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officials

have been transferred and posted in different districts and

departments of the state.

Chief secretary Dharmendra, in an order issued on Wednesday,

said the reshuffle was conducted as per the direction of the

Election Commission of India (ECI). Lok Sabha and assembly

elections in the state are due early next year.

The chief secretary also directed the controlling officers to

relieve those transferred by Thursday.

According to the order, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner

Bamin Nime and Pakke Kessang counterpart Cheechung

Chukhu were posted as joint secretaries at the Civil Secretariat

here.

Longding DC Bani Lego was appointed as Pakke Kessang DC,

replacing T Pado, the order said.

Seijosa additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Toko Babu was

appointed as Director of the State Council of Education

Research and Training (SCERT), relieving IAS officer Pige Ligu.

Kimin ADC Bekir Nyorak was appointed as Longding DC, the

order stated. (PTI)