Arunachal Pradesh govt effects bureaucratic reshuffle

ITANAGAR, Nov 30: The Arunachal Pradesh government has
effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, assigning new postings to 23
senior officials.
A total of 23 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officials
have been transferred and posted in different districts and
departments of the state.
Chief secretary Dharmendra, in an order issued on Wednesday,
said the reshuffle was conducted as per the direction of the
Election Commission of India (ECI). Lok Sabha and assembly
elections in the state are due early next year.
The chief secretary also directed the controlling officers to
relieve those transferred by Thursday.
According to the order, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner
Bamin Nime and Pakke Kessang counterpart Cheechung
Chukhu were posted as joint secretaries at the Civil Secretariat
here.
Longding DC Bani Lego was appointed as Pakke Kessang DC,
replacing T Pado, the order said.
Seijosa additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Toko Babu was
appointed as Director of the State Council of Education
Research and Training (SCERT), relieving IAS officer Pige Ligu.
Kimin ADC Bekir Nyorak was appointed as Longding DC, the
order stated. (PTI)