Arunachal Government appoints 19 advisors to assist various ministers

Updated:
ITANAGAR, June 18: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed 19 advisors to assist various ministers.

Cabinet secretary Kaling Tayeng said the advisors would not be entitled to any emoluments, remuneration, perks and facilities.

While minister in the outgoing cabinet Honchun Ngandam has been appointed as advisor to the minister for PWD (Eastern and Central Zone-B), Nakap Nalo, who was a minister in the previous government, has been appointed as advisor to the minister for disaster management.

MLA Wangling Lowangdong and Ninong Ering have been entrusted with the roles of advisors to environment and forests and hydro- power development departments, respectively.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso is the advisor to the minister for urban affairs, land management and food and civil supplies, while Phurpa Tsering got charge of PWD (North West, Western and Central-A zones), highways and science and technology.

Other advisors include Chow Zingnu Namchoom (rural works, sports and youth affairs), Mutchu Mithi (home and education), Mohesh Chai (health and family welfare, commerce and industries), Pani Taram (public health engineering), Hayeng Mangfi (water resources), Jikke Tako (power) and Dongru Siongju (tax and excise). (PTI)

