Arunachal Governor extends International Women’s Day greetings

ITANAGAR, March 7: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik, has extended his heartfelt greetings to the women of the state in the momentous occasion of International Women’s Day.

This year’s IWD theme is ‘Embracing Equity, Inspiring Change,’ He urged all to move beyond equality and take decisive action to create a truly fair and just society where every woman has the opportunity to thrive.

In his message, the Governor said International Women’s Day has been more than a celebration.

 “It is a call to action. It reminds us of women’s immense contributions across all spheres of life. Women are the backbone of families, the pillars of communities, and the driving force behind national progress. He said that in Arunachal Pradesh, women have continuously demonstrated resilience, strength, and excellence in every field, contributing immensely to the State’s growth and prosperity. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to their holistic development, recognizing that women’s empowerment is a necessity for an inclusive and thriving society,” the Guv said.

As we mark this important day, I call upon every woman to embrace her worth, assert her rights, and strive for greater opportunities, leadership, and economic independence. Let this occasion inspire action, spark change, and reinforce our shared commitment to a world where every woman can rise, lead, and succeed, Parnaik added.

