Arunachal Governor For Boosting Tourism To Strengthen Relations With Belarus, Tanzania

ITANAGAR, Oct 18: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Monday stressed the need for strengthening relations between the people of the state with those of the Republic of Belarus and Tanzania by exploring avenues for boosting tourism.

The ambassador of India to the Republic of Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha and high commissioner of India to Tanzania Binaya Srikanta Pradhan called on the Governor at Raj Bhawan here and discussed the bilateral areas of interest of Arunachal Pradesh with the countries of their assignment.

The Governor emphasised exploring avenues for enhancing tourism of the state and people-to-people contact to build a strong foundation for relations with Belarus and Tanzania, an official communiqué said.

- Advertisement -

Mishra also stressed on development partnerships, educational linkages, and export and investment flow with both nations.

The Governor also suggested cultural exchange programmes of the north-eastern state with the people of the two countries.

He shared information about the state’s abundant business and investment opportunities in the agro-industrial sector, mining, oil and gas, heavy machinery, and equipment with the visiting ambassador and high commissioner, the communiqué added. (PTI)