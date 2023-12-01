Arunachal govt gives not to build state’s multi-modal logistics system

HT Digital,

Itanagar, Dec 1: The Arunachal Pradesh government has approved a policy to construct a multi-modal logistics ecosystem in the state.

This initiative aims to streamline the transportation and distribution of goods and services across Arunachal Pradesh.

The policy is designed to integrate different modes of transport to ensure efficient and cost-effective logistics operations.

The move is expected to boost the state’s economy by enhancing connectivity, reducing transportation costs, and promoting local businesses. Further details about the implementation and timeline of the policy are awaited.

The statement read, “The policy aims to bring all connectivity projects under one umbrella. Some of the key projects mentioned in the policy for implementation in a time-bound manner are the Arunachal Frontier Highway from Nafra to Vijoynagar, the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Balinong, the establishment of nine new industrial areas, the upgradation of Lekhi / Naharlagun Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), the warehouse facility for the Itanagar Capital Complex at Chimpu and the logistics hub at Namsai, which are already proposed for financing under the PM Gati Shakti scheme.”