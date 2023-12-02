28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Arunachal cabinet approves policy to create multi-modal logistics ecosystem

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
FILE PHOTO- Pema Khandu
ITANAGAR, Dec 1: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet headed by chief minister Pema Khandu has
approved framing of the state’s logistics policy, aligning it with the PM Gati Shakti Framework.
The primary objective of the policy is to create an integrated, multi-modal logistics ecosystem,
contributing towards the vision of a ‘Developed Arunachal Pradesh 2047’, a CMO statement said
here on Friday.

Recognising the significance of the logistics sector on a national scale, the PM Gati Shakti National
Master Plan was introduced in 2021 to establish multimodal connectivity infrastructure for
economic zones. In 2022, the National Logistics Policy was launched to enhance efficiency and
reduce costs.
The Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2022 annual report placed Arunachal in the
‘Aspirer’ category, prompting the need for policy intervention to elevate its status from behind the
‘Fast Mover’ and ‘Achiever’ categories, the statement said.
LEADS is a data-driven index to assess logistics infrastructure compiled by the Ministry of Commerce
and Industry.
The cabinet meeting on Thursday also acknowledged recent advancements in connectivity
infrastructure and the associated growth prospects.
The comprehensive policy aims to consolidate all connectivity projects under a unified umbrella.
Key projects outlined in the policy include the Arunachal Frontier Highway from Nafra to Vijaynagar,
a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Balinong, establishment of nine new industrial areas, upgrading of
Lekhi/Naharlagun Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), a warehouse facility for the Itanagar Capital
Region at Chimpu and a proposed logistics hub at Namsai.
The cabinet also conducted a review of the progress of 12 flagship schemes of the Centre, with the
goal of achieving saturation by March 2024. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
