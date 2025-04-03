Arunachal: Landslide in Anjaw District Disrupts Transport, Blocks Army Convoys

ITANAGAR: A huge landslide in the Mompani region of Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh, close to the Indo-China border, has halted road movement to a standstill. The landslide, which occurred on Wednesday, has hugely inconvenienced civilian traffic and suspended movement of army convoys along the border areas.

As per officials, the landslide swept away about 10 meters of road, which is an important lifeline for residents of Anjaw district as well as security personnel deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The affected road has practically severed communication to the farthest district from the India-China border, leading to concerns about logistics and emergency response operations.

With road connectivity severed, the transportation of army convoys to strategic places like Walong and Kibithu—strategic locations on the Indo-China border—has come to a halt. Authorities said restoration may take some time since the administration will have to take over some more land to enable repair and make the route more stable.

The crisis was predicted earlier this week. On Tuesday, Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin had issued a traffic advisory cautioning commuters regarding the worsening condition of the highway. The alert came after reports from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) of serious road damage in the area.

Attempts are currently being made to restore connectivity at the earliest. Authorities are making short-term plans to facilitate smooth traffic movement and resume operations in this strategic border district. Considering the strategic significance of the road for national security, immediate action is likely to prevent further disruptions.