Arunachal: Lepa Rada district achieves 100% tap water connection under JJM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday congratulated the Lepa Rada district administration for successfully providing functional household tap connection (FHTC) in every household of the district.

The piped water connections have been provided under the central scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The chief minister also expressed his satisfaction over the state achieving 98.21 per cent of providing functional household tap connection under JJM.

Pema Khandu said through a post on ‘X’, “Heartiest congratulations to Team Lepa Rada District Administration for ensuring 100 pc Functional Household Tap Connection. It’s such exemplary dedication of all stakeholders, which has helped 9 districts to get Har Ghar Jal status. I’m proud of the fact that today FHTC coverage in my State is 98.21 per cent.”

