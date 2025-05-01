Arunachal Pradesh Congress Holds ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ Rally in Itanagar

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 30: In a public demonstration against what it termed a growing threat to democratic values and constitutional integrity, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organised a protest march in Itanagar on Wednesday as part of its ongoing ‘Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan’ (Save the Constitution Campaign).

According to an official statement, the rally was aimed at raising awareness about what the Congress party alleges to be a “sustained attack on the Constitution of India, democratic institutions, and the principles of social and economic justice by the Modi Government.”

The protest march began at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan and proceeded to the Tennis Court located within the premises of I G Park in the state capital.

The demonstration drew the participation of Congress workers, leaders, and supporters who held placards carrying messages such as “Save Constitution, Save India” and “Protect Democracy.”

Addressing the gathering at the culmination point of the rally, APCC leaders strongly criticised the central government.

They accused it of systematically undermining constitutional bodies and using investigative agencies to target opposition leaders through what they described as fabricated legal cases.

The leaders also condemned what they termed the suppression of dissent, the erosion of parliamentary norms, and the curtailment of freedom of expression.

Further, they alleged that the actions of the central government had contributed to the weakening of India’s federal structure, thereby endangering the balance of power between the Centre and the states.

The ‘Samvidhan Bachao Abhiyan’ forms part of a broader, nationwide campaign spearheaded by the Indian National Congress.

The campaign seeks to draw public attention to what the party perceives as serious threats to the democratic framework of the country, and calls for collective efforts to safeguard constitutional values and institutions.

The Arunachal Pradesh leg of the campaign, marked by the rally in Itanagar, was a continuation of this larger political movement intended to mobilise public opinion and reinforce the importance of upholding democratic principles.