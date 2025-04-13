International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet in Tawang

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 12: The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, hosted an International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) at Kalawangpo Convention Hall in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday to promote agricultural and processed food products exports from Arunachal Pradesh and the broader North-Eastern Region (NER) of India.

The International Conclave cum Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) was graced by the Chief Guest and Chief Minister, Pema Khandu; Minister of Agriculture Gabriel Denwang Wangsu; Chief Secretary (CS) Manish Gupta; Former Union Secretary Siraj Hussain; Chairman of APEDA Abhishek Dev, MLA of Tawang, Namgey Tsering; MLA of Lumla Tsering Lhamu; Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Agriculture Bidol Tayeng, amongst several officers of the Central and State Government of India.

In his keynote address Khandu committed to developing the agricultural & allied sectors, enhancing farmer’s livelihoods, empowering Self-Help Groups and encouraging women led development. He envisions enhancing agri-exports of GI tagged Khaw Tai Rice (known as Khamti Rice), Mandarin Orange, Kiwi, Apple, Persimmon, Yak Cheese (Churpi), amongst others to South East Asian and ASEAN Countries. He encouraged domestic and international buyers to be a boon for the state and invest in the state’s untapped potential.

Wangsu emphasized on the need to generate awareness and build capacity of the farmers of the state in order to ensure fair price for their agriculture products in domestic and international markets. He appreciated the farmers of the region for their unwavering commitment in producing the state’s finest Kiwi, Mandarin Oranges, Apples, walnuts and Value-Added Products like wines, amongst others.

Gupta highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh was a “powerhouse of Organic” and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to exporting agri-produce like Kiwi, Apple, Mandarin Orange, Persimmon, Large Cardamom, Yak Cheese (also known as Churpi), Arecanut and Walnuts.



Chairman of APEDA Abhishek Dev, IAS encouraged the identification of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)/ Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) from Arunachal Pradesh for participation in key national and international Trade Fairs for market access, promotion and outreach. He assured that APEDA and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh are committed to working together closely for the identification and development of focused agriculture products from Arunachal Pradesh for exports to international markets, infrastructure development, training and capacity building of farmers, Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), Women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs), Start-ups and Exporters from the region as well as branding and international promotions of agriculture produce and Value Added Products from the state so people can benefit from such socio-economic developments.

The International Conclave cum Buyer-Seller Meet enabled direct interactions between 11 international Buyers from 3 countries including UAE, Nepal and Bhutan with 17 Indian exporters from 7 states and Union Territories (UTs) including Assam, Maharashtra, Delhi, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Gujarat and West Bengal. The exporters from across the country also interacted with over 50 FPOs and 200 farmers from Arunachal Pradesh who participated in the event to understand the agri produce quality, availability and production quantities.

To showcase their diverse agri basket, products and services, over 10 stalls were exhibited by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, APEDA, ⁠Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED), Spices Board of India,⁠ ⁠National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), Amul, North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) and ⁠⁠ Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). Some of the finest agri produce from Arunachal Pradesh were showcased including GI tagged Khaw Tai Rice (known as Khamti Rice), Kiwi, Apple, Mandarin Orange, Persimmon, Large Cardamom, Yak Cheese (also known as Churpi), Arecanut, Walnut, Floriculture, Millets and Value-Added Products like Fruit Wines, amongst others.

APEDA facilitated meaningful trade discussions amongst Policymakers, Buyers, Exporters, Exhibitors, industry leaders and experts from key sectors such as Organic produce, Millets, Honey, Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, Processed Food, Spices and Tea aimed at unlocking the potential of Arunachal Pradesh’s agri-business and processed food export sectors. It further invoked a dialogue amongst several stakeholders from the Central and State governments to strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s value chain ecosystem, address key concerns such as quality standards, packaging, logistics and transportation challenges to meet stringent demands of the international market. It explored ways to improve market access and promote sustainable growth in the agricultural sector of the state. This International Conclave and BSM at Tawang marks a critical step in the state’s journey to open new avenues for agricultural products in the global marketplace, promote sustainable growth and strengthen the export ecosystem in India’s North Eastern Region (NER).