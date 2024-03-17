Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly election vote counting date revised by ECI

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 17: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a change in the vote counting date for the state legislative assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Initially set for April 19, the counting will now take place on June 2. This decision has been made considering the impending expiration of the terms of the Legislative Assemblies of both states on June 2, 2024.

The ECI has stated that the amendments have been made in respect of the schedule for the General Election to State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.