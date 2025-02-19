25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Arunachal Students Attacked in Delhi: Racial Dispute Turns Violent

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

NEW DELHI, Feb 19: In an alarming incident late on Monday night, two Arunachal Pradesh students, Nabam Barka and Tadam Debom, were attacked by locals in Delhi.

The incident occurred  after a verbal argument turned violent. The two students are studying at Dyal Singh College, which comes under Delhi University.

Based on reports, the ordeal started when the students were taking some of their friends home and had a confrontation with a group of locals who bombarded them with racist insults. In return, the students voiced protest at the insulting comments, prompting an altercation. Tragically, the argument turned verbal fast, with it escalating to a fight in the end.

As tensions escalated, more locals participated in the attack, outnumbering and injuring the students. The victims were then brought to a nearby hospital, where they were subjected to medical examinations, including CT scans, to determine the extent of their injuries.

In a social media video, Nabam Barka disclosed that he had received a head injury, which caused bleeding. He urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to step in and provide justice to the victims.

After the attack, the Delhi Arunachal Students Union (ASUD) approached the special police unit for the Northeast under the Delhi Police to resolve the issue. The union is also helping the victims file legal complaints against the attackers.

ASUD has also appealed to the public not to spread rumors about the incident, as this may fuel tensions and create more unrest.

Students, activists, and political leaders have demanded immediate legal action against the culprits and stricter measures to avoid racial discrimination in the future.

