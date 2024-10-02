Nagaland Teens Attacked and Robbed in Pune’s Baner Hill Horror

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 2: In a deeply disturbing incident in Pune, two teenagers from Nagaland were assaulted and robbed while on an evening walk at Baner Hill. The incident took place on Saturday night and has left the local community shocked and concerned about safety in the area. The two victims, both 19-year-old students, were molested, threatened, and robbed by four unidentified men. Following the attack, one of the victims lodged a complaint with the Chaturshringi police station the next day, detailing the traumatic events of that night.

According to police reports, the complainant is a second-year BA student studying at Spicer College on Aundh Road. He, along with his 19-year-old friend, who also resides in Navi Sangvi, had decided to take a walk at Baner Hill, a popular spot for evening strolls. What began as a peaceful outing soon turned into a nightmare as the two teens were accosted by four men at around 7:30 p.m.

The assailants, armed with an iron weapon, immediately began threatening the two teens, warning them that they would be killed if they did not comply with their demands. The robbers forcibly took away a cell phone and other valuable items from the students, amounting to around Rs 20,000. The situation escalated further when one of the victims refused to hand over his phone’s password. In response, the robbers brutally attacked him, striking his knees with the iron weapon, causing serious injury. As the teenager screamed for help, the attackers fled the scene, leaving the victims shaken and injured.

After the robbers escaped, the injured teenager was rushed to a nearby government hospital in Aundh, where he received treatment for his injuries. His condition is stable, but the physical and emotional toll of the attack has left the victims traumatized. Following the incident, the victims immediately reported the crime to the authorities, prompting swift action by the Pune police. A team led by Senior Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi was dispatched to investigate the area, and Sub-Inspector Pranil Chowgule was put in charge of the case. Chowgule confirmed that both victims were students from Nagaland, and efforts are now underway to identify and apprehend the criminals responsible for this heinous act.

The incident has reignited concerns about the safety of Baner Hill, which has been the site of several similar crimes in recent years. Residents and visitors have long been drawn to the area for its serene atmosphere and scenic views, but this tranquility has been marred by a growing number of robbery cases. The latest assault on these teenagers from Nagaland is not the first time such an attack has taken place at Baner Hill.

In August 2021, a well-known wildlife photographer was also robbed in the same location. The photographer was out in the area when two men assaulted him and stole his camera, mobile phone, gold jewelry, and cash, which collectively amounted to Rs 1.8 lakh. Fortunately, in that case, the police were able to arrest the culprits after a thorough investigation.

Another alarming robbery occurred in March 2022, when a central government employee and his female companion were attacked while walking on Baner Hill. Like the teenagers from Nagaland, the two were threatened by a group of robbers who forced them to transfer Rs 76,000 through digital payments before fleeing the scene. These repeated incidents have led to growing concern among residents, who now feel that walking in the area after dark has become increasingly dangerous.

The police are treating the recent attack on the Nagaland teenagers with urgency, recognizing the need to restore public confidence in the safety of the area. Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi assured the public that his team is working around the clock to track down the four assailants and bring them to justice. Investigators are also looking into whether these individuals are linked to the previous robberies that have occurred in the area, as the modus operandi bears similarities to earlier incidents.

Despite these efforts, the growing number of crimes at Baner Hill has left many questioning whether enough is being done to protect the public. Local residents have expressed concerns about the lack of visible security and police presence in the area, especially during evening hours. Calls for increased patrolling and surveillance have grown louder in the wake of this latest attack, with many hoping that swift action will be taken to prevent further crimes from occurring.

For the victims, the ordeal is far from over. While the physical injuries may heal, the emotional trauma caused by the violent attack will likely take much longer to recover from. The students, who came to Pune from Nagaland to pursue their education, now face the challenge of moving past this horrifying incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the Pune police remain committed to ensuring justice for the victims while addressing the larger issue of safety in the Baner Hill area.