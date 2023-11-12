NEHU VC urges JAC to verify status of demands

SHILLONG, Nov 11: Vice chancellor of the North Eastern Hill

University (NEHU) Prof PS Shukla recently appealed to the

Joint Action Committee (JAC) not to go ahead with its

indefinite strike without verifying the status of their charter

of demands so that the academic atmosphere in the

university is not affected.

In a statement, Prof Shukla has exhorted that the university

during the current period is at the peak of academic activities

with syllabus coverage and examinations scheduled during

the first part of December and disruptions in the form of

indefinite strikes and protests without verifying the facts will

hamper these activities affecting the academic atmosphere

of the university.

“The University appeals to the concerned to come across the

table, discuss and verify on the status of the points raised

and the steps taken by the university rather than going out

and protesting without updating on the same as the

protesting groups are also part of the university and are

aware of the progress and steps taken by the university on

the charter of demands,” he said.

He said this will help the university to function normally and

deliver our tasks which is for the academic and overall

benefit of our students in general having amicably sorted out

the issues concerning the implementation of NEP 2020.

“Any disruptions at this time of the academic year will disturb

not only the timely completion of syllabus but also the

smooth conduct of examinations which concerns the

students’ community for which the university is primarily

established for,” Prof Shukla added.

Under the banner of the JAC, the NEHUTA, NEHUNSA and

NEHUSU on Thursday decided to intensify their ongoing

agitation by calling for an indefinite strike from November

13, as a mark of protest against the NEHU VC’s adamant and

non-responsive attitude towards their 9 charter of demands.

They include the immediate removal of illegally appointed

technical officer/senior consultant, immediate appointment

of Statutory Officers and University Engineer, deteriorating

condition of the University Health Centre, relieving of

teaching and technical staff from ministerial duties, re-upload

of NEHU Act, Statutes and Ordinance in the NEHU official

website, holding of regular convocation, marking system,

inclusion of elected members of NEHUSU as representatives

in the Academic Council and review of Educationally

Backward Area Quota from Block Level to Village Level.

Responding to the demands of the protesting groups, the

Vice Chancellor stated that “he has clarified the position on

the appointment of Mr Rohit Prasad during the press

conference held last week”.

He further added that, “as far as the appointment of

Statutory Officers and University Engineer are concerned, the

interview for the posts have been slated for November 20

and 22, 2022 and the preparation for the same is ongoing.”

- Advertisement -

About the other demands, the Vice-Chancellor said,

“Concerning the university Health centre, committee has

taken appropriate steps and the required purchases have

been started from the portal as per the mandate of

Government of India, the approval to which accorded on 1 st

November itself.

For the purchases and procurements in different academic

departments and sections of the university, GeM portal is

adopted and three trainings-cum-exposure sessions have

already been conducted to sensitize the staff on the

purchases through GeM. The university have listed and

registered more than 50 secondary users and more are in the

process with a statutory officer of the university registered as

a primary user in the GeM portal”.

Regarding the demand on the relieving of the teaching and

technical staff from ministerial duties, the Vice-Chancellor

stated that “the Teaching staffs performing additional duty in

the administration is for smooth transaction of routine work

of the university so that university functioning does not get

delayed and the teachers will be automatically relieved once

the posts are filled up for which the requisite advertisement

and recruitment process is ongoing.

Also, that the teaching faculty with their consent only is

requested to undertake additional responsibilities and the

university is grateful to them for their cooperation in helping

with the administrative work”.

As far as the Non-teaching staff given additional

responsibility in the administration are concerned, they have

been executing their responsibilities even before his joining,

he added.

“As far as the statutes and Acts matters are concerned, the

same are available in the university webpage in the section

about the university and making issues out of non-issues can

only tarnish the image of the university and concerned are

appealed to verify the facts before declaring them as protest

agenda,” the NEHU administration said.

The administration also stated that the University

Convocation is a routine work for which the consent and

schedule of the Chief Guest and Chancellor are important

and the required correspondences have been made since the

beginning of the year to get the dates finalised for which the

Ministry is yet to confirm.

Furthermore, the Marking System in the university

examinations is a policy decision adopted as per the NEP

2020 regulations and any amendments required thereon

have to be placed in the Academic Council.

The Vice-Chancellor also clarified that “the University

teachers are the main stakeholders of the Academic Council

where the discussion on issues related to Marking System,

Inclusion of Elected Members of Students as representatives

in the Academic Council, Admission process along with

weightages given in admission are discussed and policy

decisions are taken as deemed fit and beneficial for all

concerned”.