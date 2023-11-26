Arunachal to set up development cell for women entrepreneurs

ITANAGAR, Nov 25: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema

Khandu recently said the state government will set up a

dedicated development cell for women entrepreneurs with a

seed money of Rs 5 crore.

Speaking at the opening session of the Women

Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) state workshop organised by

NITI Aayog here, Khandu said the centre will function as a hub

for women entrepreneurs providing access to mentorship,

capacity building exercises, and other programmes beneficial

for women-led startups.

The centre will also run dedicated incubation and acceleration

programmes for women, he added.

He also rolled out five new initiatives under WEP which will be

implemented by NITI Aayog.

Lauding the NITI Aayog for conducting the workshop for

women entrepreneurs of the Northeast in Itanagar, Khandu

said over the past seven years, his government has adopted a

holistic approach to creating an enabling environment for

women entrepreneurs that includes multiple interventions such

as policy support, monetary support through front-ended

subsidies, earmarking of schemes for women entrepreneurs

and micro-entrepreneurs, etc.

He mentioned that approximately 6,500 of the more than

20,000 MSMEs in Arunachal Pradesh are owned by women.

Referring to the Arunachal Pradesh Start-up Policy, Khandu said

under the scheme, a minimum of one incubation centre will be

established in the state and later extend the facilities to at least

50 per cent of the districts over the next five years.

He informed that a special clause to support women

entrepreneurs has also been included in the Arunachal Pradesh

Start-up Policy 2022-23.

“Women-led development has always been the priority of the

government of India and the government of Arunachal

Pradesh,” he asserted.

“I request all aspiring entrepreneurs of Arunachal Pradesh to

take advantage of these initiatives. Let this platform pave the

way for a future for women entrepreneurship promotion,” he

added.

NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission mission director Dr

Chintan Vaishnav, co-lead for WEP in states Yashodhara Rajoria,

WEP executive committee member Anna Roy, chief secretary

Dharmendra, central and state government officials and

women entrepreneurs from various North-Eastern states

attended the programme. (PTI)