Manmohan Singh was a visionary leader: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

GANGTOK, Dec 27: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and described him as a “visionary leader” whose significant contributions to economic reforms and public service have left an indelible mark on the nation.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night. He was brought to the emergency department in a critical condition in the evening.

The chief minister extended his condolences to Singh’s family and loved ones through a social media post emphasizing the impact of Singh’s leadership on India’s development. “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” Tamang said on Thursday.

Singh as Prime Minister had visited Sikkim on September 29, 2011 after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake had struck Sikkim on September 18, 2011 and had announced a Rs 1,000 crore relief package for the northeastern state. (PTI)