Arunachal’s Papum Pare, East Siang have highest cases of cervical cancer in state: Govt

ITANAGAR, Sept 7: Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare and East

Siang districts have the highest age adjusted rate (AAR) of

cervical cancer in the state, the assembly was informed on

Wednesday.

Responding to a question by BJP member Tsering Lhamu during

question hour, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang

informed that according to a report of the National Centre for

Disease Informatics and Research-IMCR Bengaluru, Papum Pare

has the highest AAR of 22.7 per lakh population while Pasighat

in East Siang district has AAR of 20.3.

Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix and is caused due

to human papillomavirus and is a vaccine preventable ailment,

the minister said.

Libang said two doses of vaccines to a girl child in the age from

9 to 14 years would provide protection against cervical cancer.

“Vaccination proposals was put up by the department in 2020-

21 and again in 2021-22 but they were not considered by the

Foundation for Primary Immuno-deficiency Diseases (FPID), due

to austerity measures in 2020-21 and fund constraints in 2021-

22,” the minister disclosed.

He added that vaccination against cervical cancer would be

carried out in the state as and when fund provision is provided

by the FPID. (PTI)