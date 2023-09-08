Arunachal’s Papum Pare, East Siang have highest cases of cervical cancer in state: Govt

ITANAGAR, Sept 7: Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare and East
Siang districts have the highest age adjusted rate (AAR) of
cervical cancer in the state, the assembly was informed on
Wednesday.
Responding to a question by BJP member Tsering Lhamu during
question hour, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang
informed that according to a report of the National Centre for
Disease Informatics and Research-IMCR Bengaluru, Papum Pare
has the highest AAR of 22.7 per lakh population while Pasighat
in East Siang district has AAR of 20.3.
Cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix and is caused due
to human papillomavirus and is a vaccine preventable ailment,
the minister said.
Libang said two doses of vaccines to a girl child in the age from
9 to 14 years would provide protection against cervical cancer.
“Vaccination proposals was put up by the department in 2020-
21 and again in 2021-22 but they were not considered by the
Foundation for Primary Immuno-deficiency Diseases (FPID), due
to austerity measures in 2020-21 and fund constraints in 2021-
22,” the minister disclosed.
He added that vaccination against cervical cancer would be
carried out in the state as and when fund provision is provided
by the FPID. (PTI)