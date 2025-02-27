Arunchal Guv highlights state’s tourism potential as core economic driver

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 26: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) has highlighted the state’s immense potential as a major tourist destination, emphasising its unparalleled natural beauty as one of the core drivers of its economy.

The Governor said while participating in the prestigious ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2025 in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Arunachal Pradesh is a land of unparalleled natural beauty, making tourism one of its core economic drivers,” an official statement quoted Governor as saying.

The Governor also highlighted the ease-of-doing-business initiatives undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh Government, adding, “Investment opportunities in the state and emphasised its unique advantages for businesses.”

The Governor further said that Arunachal Pradesh remains the only state in the region unaffected by terrorism, enabling aggressive developmental initiatives. Additionally, he also highlighted key infrastructure advancements, including the expansion of road networks to the First Villages and the provision of 4G connectivity.

As per the statement, the Governor also spoke about Kiwi and said that state produces largest quantity of Kiwi in India, which is planned to be exported.

Later, he emphasised the strong nationalistic spirit of the people and the widespread use of Hindi and English, facilitating seamless communication for businesses.

Commenting on the tourism, the Governor also highlighted the diverse tourism opportunities which have positioned the sector as a vibrant avenue for entrepreneurship and partnerships.

Discussing the state’s hydropower potential, the Governor stated that Arunachal Pradesh has a capacity of 58,000 MW, nearly 40% of India’s total hydropower potential.

“Several projects are operational or under construction, including the Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Project (2880 MW), one of India’s largest. Once fully commissioned, these projects are expected to generate over ₹10,000 crore in an annual revenue,” he added.

The Governor praised the tribal communities for their commitment to environmental conservation, underscoring Arunachal Pradesh’s status as a Green State. He shared government initiatives that balance development with sustainability, including streamlined land acquisition policies and a single-window clearance system for businesses.