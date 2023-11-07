Assam Police constable goes missing in Mizoram while on election duty

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 7: A jawan from the 9th Assam Police Battalion (APBN), stationed in Barhampur, Nagaon, has reportedly disappeared from the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

The jawan, identified as Sabin Nath from Samaguri, Nagaon, was deployed at a polling booth in the border areas of Mizoram, in anticipation of the state’s assembly elections. Nath was last seen on October 28, when he travelled to Mizoram with his battalion.

He was reportedly in uniform at the time of his disappearance, but was unarmed. The Mizoram Police and senior officials from the battalion are currently conducting search operations to locate Nath.