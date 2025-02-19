Assam Rifles Dismantles Illegal Check Posts on NH-102 in Manipur 

AT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 19: In a major drive to prevent the free movement of vehicles and check illegal activities, a unit of central para-military officials razed two illegal check points allegedly operated by anti-social elements on National Highway 102 in Manipur.

The illegal camps, between Pallel and Moreh in Kakching and Tengnoupal districts, were said to be used for extorting illegal taxes from common vehicles.

The operation was conducted by the Assam Rifles after intelligence reports of the existence of these illegal check posts. Officials informed that the illegal structures had been causing hindrance to free movement of vehicles on the highway and had become a cause of harassment for travelers.

With the dismantling of these structures, the authorities have facilitated a secure and safe passage for travelers on this important highway connecting Manipur with Myanmar.

On Wednesday, officials established that the demolition of the check posts occurred on Tuesday, just after the Assam Rifles convened a security meeting with local representatives. The meeting was conducted to address the ongoing security situation within the region and respond to the residents’ concerns.

A defense wing statement pointed out that members of several village councils participated in the meet. The conference was inaugurated with a welcome speech by the officials of Assam Rifles, and they gave a briefing on the ongoing security situation in detail. Interaction with local leaders was to establish stronger community connections and improve collaboration in upholding law and order.

Besides, security personnel carried out large-scale patrolling along NH-102 from Pallel to Moreh on the Indo-Myanmar border. The patrols were carried out to strengthen security arrangements and avoid any more activities by miscreants.