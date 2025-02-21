15 C
Nikhat Khan Hegde boards Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Feb 20: Actor Nikhat Khan Hegde, known for films such as “Pathaan” and “Mission Mangal”, is set to feature in “L2: Empuraan”, fronted by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action film will release in theatres on March 27 in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

“L2: Empuraan”, a sequel to Prithviraj’s 2019 release “Lucifer” which also starred Mohanlal, is produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.

Nikhat, who is the elder sister of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, will play a character named Subhadra Ben in the upcoming movie.

“Character No: 14 Presenting Nikhat Khan Hegde as Subhadra Ben in #L2E. The rise of #Empuraan continues! #L2E Releasing on 27th March 2025 | Malayalam | Tamil | Telugu | Kannada | Hindi @mohanlal @PrithviOfficial #MuraliGopy @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran”@antonypbvr @aashirvadcine @prithvirajprod #SureshBalaje #GeorgePius @ManjuWarrier4 @ttovino @Indrajith_S @deepakdev4u #SujithVaassudev #NirmalSahadev #Mohandas #SilvaStunt #EMPURAAN #L2EFrom27March2025,” Lyca Productions said in an X post.

In the second installment of the action franchise, Mohanlal reprises his role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab’raam.

Sukumaran also features in “L2: Empuraan” alongside Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and Arjun Das. (PTI)

Latest news
