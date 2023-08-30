Assam Rifles files defamation suit against Manipur politician, demands apology

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Assam Rifles has slapped a legal notice against

a Manipur politician for harming the “reputation of the

organisation” and discouraging and demoralising the Central

armed police force.

The notice by a Shillong-based lawyer was served on

Maheshwar Thounaojam, national secretary of the Republican

Party of India (RPI-Athawale), on August 18.

The notice said the country’s oldest paramilitary force has been

serving the nation, playing a crucial role in ensuring peace,

security, and development in various regions, including

Manipur.

“It is also pertinent to mention that although the State of

Manipur is not a notified area under AFSPA [Armed Force

Special Powers Act], the competent magistrate had specifically

issued requisitions dated May 3 and May 5, for the armed

forces to be deployed there for aiding in maintenance of law

and order,” the notice said.

Thounaojam told PTI he will not apologise and he was entitled

to free speech in a democratic country like India.

“I did not make any statement, I had asked a question. I did not

speak as a politician, but as a Meitei. Every Meitei here knows

how some Assam Rifles officials dance and sing with Kuki

militants, there are videos to prove this. I was reiterating

something which is known to all Meitei people here,”

Thounaojam said.

Assam Rifles sought a written and public apology for the “false

allegation and defamation” asking him to retract the statement

he made at ‘Condolence of Meitei Martyrs’ in Delhi on June 30.

The notice mentioned that at the meet, Thounaojam had said,

“The villagers also reported that the Assam Rifles has been

helping the Kuki militants in order to burn down the village

defence force.” (PTI)