Assam Rifles files defamation suit against Manipur politician, demands apology

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Assam Rifles has slapped a legal notice against
a Manipur politician for harming the “reputation of the
organisation” and discouraging and demoralising the Central
armed police force.
The notice by a Shillong-based lawyer was served on
Maheshwar Thounaojam, national secretary of the Republican
Party of India (RPI-Athawale), on August 18.
The notice said the country’s oldest paramilitary force has been
serving the nation, playing a crucial role in ensuring peace,
security, and development in various regions, including
Manipur.
“It is also pertinent to mention that although the State of
Manipur is not a notified area under AFSPA [Armed Force
Special Powers Act], the competent magistrate had specifically
issued requisitions dated May 3 and May 5, for the armed
forces to be deployed there for aiding in maintenance of law
and order,” the notice said.
Thounaojam told PTI he will not apologise and he was entitled
to free speech in a democratic country like India.
“I did not make any statement, I had asked a question. I did not
speak as a politician, but as a Meitei. Every Meitei here knows
how some Assam Rifles officials dance and sing with Kuki
militants, there are videos to prove this. I was reiterating
something which is known to all Meitei people here,”
Thounaojam said.
Assam Rifles sought a written and public apology for the “false
allegation and defamation” asking him to retract the statement
he made at ‘Condolence of Meitei Martyrs’ in Delhi on June 30.
The notice mentioned that at the meet, Thounaojam had said,
“The villagers also reported that the Assam Rifles has been
helping the Kuki militants in order to burn down the village
defence force.” (PTI)