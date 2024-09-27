Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal

NEW DELHI, Sept 26: The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, under which an area is declared as “disturbed” for the convenience of security forces, has been extended in eight districts in Nagaland, three districts in Arunachal Pradesh and some other areas for six more months after a review of the law and order situation in the two northeastern states.

An area or district is notified as a disturbed area under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.

The AFSPA gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and to open fire if they deem it necessary for the “maintenance of public order”.

In a notification, the Union home ministry said the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared eight districts, and 21 police stations in five other districts of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024.

The home ministry said a further review of the law and order situation in Nagaland has been undertaken.

The districts and police stations areas have been declared as ‘disturbed area’ again under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier, the notification issued on Wednesday night said.

The districts in Nagaland where the AFSPA was reimposed are Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren.

The areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; Yanglok police station in Longleng District are also declared ‘disturbed’.

In addition, Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District of Nagaland are also declared ‘disturbed’ under the AFSPA.

In a separate notification, the home ministry said under the AFSPA, the central government had declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam as ‘disturbed area’ with effect from April 1, 2024.

A further review of the law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken, it said.

“Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2024 unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

Union home minister Amit Shah had earlier said the AFSPA has been removed in 70 per cent areas in the northeastern states even though it is in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah had also said that the central government would consider revoking AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir.

There have been demands from various organisations and individuals in Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states to revoke the AFSPA. (PTI)