15 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 17, 2024
type here...

Assam Rifles recovers heroin, contraband worth Rs 130 crore in Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

AIZWAL, Feb 16: Assam Rifles has recovered heroin and other contraband worth Rs 130 crore in Mizoram over the last 45 days, an official said on Friday.

During operations conducted in different parts of the state since January, personnel of the paramilitary force seized 4 kg of heroin, 3.3 lakh tablets of methamphetamine and other contraband, including exotic animals, he said.

- Advertisement -

Three persons, including an Assam resident, have been arrested for possessing the drugs, the official said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and produced before the magistrate on Friday, he added. (PTI)

10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India
Best National Parks In South India
Best National Parks In South India
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
Most Photogenic Places In Asia
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 Febrauary, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia 10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India Top 10 Deadliest Snakes Found In India Best National Parks In South India Most Photogenic Places In Asia