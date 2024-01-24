Assam Rifles Soldier in Manipur Shoots Colleagues; 6 Sustain Injuries

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: A total of six soldiers were injured after a colleague opened fire at them in south Manipur before shooting himself dead.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the injured soldiers were taken to the military hospital in Churachandpur.

The report claimed that the incident took place within the AR battalion premises, where the soldier, hailing from Churachandpur in strife-torn Manipur, discharged his firearm at fellow AR personnel.

The soldier, identified as a Kuki, succumbed to his injuries.

However, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the matter as of now.

In this regard, Assam Rifles issued a statement asserting the “unfortunate incident should not be correlated with ongoing conflict”.

“In light of the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, it is important to share the details of the incident transparently to dispel any potential rumours and avoid any speculation,” the central paramilitary force said.

“All Assam Rifles battalions have mixed class composition including those belonging to various communities from Manipur. All personnel have been staying and operating together despite polarisation of society to maintain peace and stability in Manipur,” it added.

Since May of last year, Manipur has been grappling with ethnic conflicts between the Meitei, who constitute the majority in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo communities, predominant in certain hill districts. The unrest has resulted in a toll of at least 207 lives lost and the displacement of approximately 50,000 people.