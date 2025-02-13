HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 12: A state-level awareness workshop on Safer Internet Day on the global theme “Together for a Better Internet” was observed at the directorate of information technology and communication in Kohima on Tuesday.

Commissioner and secretary, information technology and communication, Mohammed Ali Shihab, in his address, said the programme was aimed at taking the correct measures to protect and ensure a safer usage of internet.

He pointed out that in Nagaland, many people use their mobile phones during their leisure time as there are limited recreation facilities. He reasoned that this has led to high usage of internet in the state in comparison to other states in the country.

Shihab called upon all participants to spread awareness about cyber hygiene, online safety practices and responsible use of internet in any platform so that the public are not cheated or face threats.

State informatics officer, NIC, I Lanusangkum Aier, in his introductory address, said everyone today is aware of all the happenings around the globe through newspapers or online, as there are many opportunities, options and ways and means to get this information.

He said since information made available today through the public domain could be informative, destructive, healthy or addictive, one should know which information needs to be accepted and shared.

He also highlighted the frauds and scams through internet and how they can be secured, while calling upon all to use the internet judiciously and safely with responsibility.

Director, information technology and communication, Sabou Yashu, in his welcome address, said the Safer Internet Day is observed worldwide on the second Tuesday of every February to raise awareness, promote safe and responsible use of internet.

A PowerPoint presentation on information security education and awareness project was presented by Director, NIC (IT), Swedevenuo Natso.