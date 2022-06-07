NF Railway Emphasises On Completion Of Kohima Rail Connectivity

Works on the project is going on in full swing and expected to ready by March, 2026

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 6: The Central Government has put in a lot of efforts for development of Nagaland in the past eight years. As a part of the Government’s ambitious plan to connect capitals of all North-eastern states by broad gauge rail link, NF Railway is constructing a new broad gauge railway line from Dimapur to Kohima in Nagaland. Works on the project is going on in full swing and expected to ready by March, 2026. The new railway line would bring Nagaland capital city Kohima onto the broad gauge railway map of the country.

Northeast Frontier Railway is executing the 82.50 Km long new railway lines project from Dimapur to Kohima (Zubza) at an anticipated cost of Rs. 6,648 crore. The project includes 8 new stations, 22 major bridges, 165 minor bridges, 35 Road Over Bridges/ Road Under Bridges, and 31 km of tunnel work. Another 257 km long new Railway line project from Dimapur to Tizit at an anticipated cost of Rs. 4274 crore is also sanctioned. The survey for a new line at a stretch of 47.40 Km between Furkating – Baghty Valley (24.10 Km in Nagaland and 23.30 Km in Assam) has also been completed. The new Rail connectivity will make goods transportation easier and will largely help in boosting the economy of Nagaland.

Indian Railways has taken up a number of projects for infrastructure development in Dimapur (Nagaland) during 2014-22. The railway system has also been made passenger friendly by providing toilets and ramps for Divyangjan at Dimapur Railway Station. New Premium AC waiting hall has been added at Dimapur station with modern amenities. Platform and circulating area of the station have been developed with better infrastructural facilities. Water vending machine and Airport type pay and use toilets have been provided at Dimapur Station.

Apart from these, NFR has been on the forefront of implementing green initiatives with 100% LED lights in the stations in Nagaland. Bottle crusher machines are also provided at Dimapur station.

Realising the dream of Digital India and Information Technology-oriented passenger applications, Passenger Reservation System (PRS), Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) have also been provided in Nagaland. Passenger baggage screening system, Coach Indication display system and Integrated Passenger Information System have been provided at Dimapur station. Digital Museum and Free high-speed Wi-Fi have been provided at Dimapur station. Dimapur station has also been selected for redevelopment. Under this, the station shall be redesigned for modern state of art facilities, modern passenger amenities & enhanced passenger interface.

During the period 2014-22, Northeast Frontier Railway has provided several new amenities in stations and trains from Nagaland. Different important infrastructural & long pending works were completed during lockdown. 8 Shramik Special trains ran over Nagaland which carried of migrant workers to their native state, Nagaland. The goods shed at Dimapur has been revamped with improved facilities and opened for outer stone chips. 740 freight trains arrived in Nagaland with essential commodities during 2014-22.

Nagaland holds an important position in the development of this region. Railway’s efforts in transforming Nagaland through transportation will lead to the North Eastern Region’s holistic development.