Bajaj Auto Unveils the All-New Pulsar N150

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: Bajaj Auto, the world’s premier two-

wheeler and three-wheeler company, has unleashed the

eagerly awaited Pulsar N150 in India.

This new entrant to the ever-expanding Pulsar portfolio

signifies a significant milestone in the iconic brand’s journey.

Over the past 18 months, we witnessed the grand debuts of the

mighty Pulsar N250 and the immensely popular Pulsar N160.

Now, with the Pulsar N150, the nation’s best-selling sports bike

family gains a remarkable addition.

The Pulsar N150 exudes a design language characterised by

dynamic and energetic lines, sleek proportions, and

contemporary aerodynamic features. Its robust tank seamlessly

merges with a stylish waist section, extending to a contoured

step seat, creating a visually striking profile. Additionally, a

sportier underbelly exhaust system emits a thrilling growl at

higher RPMs. Floating body panels like the belly pan, front

fairing, and front fender enhance its imposing presence.

Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles at Bajaj Auto,

commented, “Twenty years ago, we introduced the first Pulsar

150 cc motorcycle, revolutionizing the entry-level sport biking

segment. Since then, it has remained India’s best-selling 150cc

bike. With the N150, Pulsar returns to dominate the road in its

boldest avatar yet. Its aggressive styling, leading-edge features,

outstanding on-road performance, and an attractive price point

make it a splendid addition to the Pulsar family. Our aim is to

make the joy of riding accessible to everyone, and this new bike

exemplifies that mission.”

The new Bajaj Pulsar N150 is a powerhouse on two wheels,

boasting an impressive 14.5 PS peak power and 13.5 Nm

torque. Its wide torque band truly sets it apart, delivering

abundant torque across the entire RPM range, from low to

high. This motorcycle offers thrilling performance and effortless

maneuverability in all riding scenarios. In terms of safety, the

Pulsar N150 excels, thanks to its single-channel ABS, providing

superior braking control and traction for confident navigation

on any terrain. A harmonious blend of power, precision, and

safety elevates the riding experience to new heights.