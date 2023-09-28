Bajaj Auto Unveils the All-New Pulsar N150

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 27: Bajaj Auto, the world’s premier two-
wheeler and three-wheeler company, has unleashed the
eagerly awaited Pulsar N150 in India.
This new entrant to the ever-expanding Pulsar portfolio
signifies a significant milestone in the iconic brand’s journey.
Over the past 18 months, we witnessed the grand debuts of the
mighty Pulsar N250 and the immensely popular Pulsar N160.
Now, with the Pulsar N150, the nation’s best-selling sports bike
family gains a remarkable addition.
The Pulsar N150 exudes a design language characterised by
dynamic and energetic lines, sleek proportions, and
contemporary aerodynamic features. Its robust tank seamlessly
merges with a stylish waist section, extending to a contoured
step seat, creating a visually striking profile. Additionally, a
sportier underbelly exhaust system emits a thrilling growl at
higher RPMs. Floating body panels like the belly pan, front
fairing, and front fender enhance its imposing presence.
Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycles at Bajaj Auto,
commented, “Twenty years ago, we introduced the first Pulsar
150 cc motorcycle, revolutionizing the entry-level sport biking
segment. Since then, it has remained India’s best-selling 150cc
bike. With the N150, Pulsar returns to dominate the road in its
boldest avatar yet. Its aggressive styling, leading-edge features,
outstanding on-road performance, and an attractive price point
make it a splendid addition to the Pulsar family. Our aim is to
make the joy of riding accessible to everyone, and this new bike
exemplifies that mission.”
The new Bajaj Pulsar N150 is a powerhouse on two wheels,
boasting an impressive 14.5 PS peak power and 13.5 Nm
torque. Its wide torque band truly sets it apart, delivering
abundant torque across the entire RPM range, from low to
high. This motorcycle offers thrilling performance and effortless
maneuverability in all riding scenarios. In terms of safety, the
Pulsar N150 excels, thanks to its single-channel ABS, providing
superior braking control and traction for confident navigation
on any terrain. A harmonious blend of power, precision, and
safety elevates the riding experience to new heights.