Bandh Announced By Tribal Students

IMPHAL, APRIL 22 (NNN): The All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) has announced on Saturday to go ahead with its agitation from April 24.

- Advertisement -

“As decided in the joint meeting of the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) and its subordinate bodies and federating units meeting held on April 17, 2023, and as announced in media, of resorting to agitation from April 24, 2023, the ATSUM will go ahead with a 12-hour total shut down in all the hill districts from 6 am of April 24 demanding befitting action against the erring the RIMS authority” the ATSUM said in a statement.

The agitation is also to demand the implementation of MoA dated April 3 2023 signed between the RIMS, the ATSUM and the Manipur government, according to the ATSUM said in the statement.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, during the bandh, emergency services will be exempted from the purview of the total shutdown, the tribal student body informed.

The ATSUM then appealed to the public to extend cooperation and support to its demand for prevalence of rule of law in the RIMS. “Any inconvenience caused to the general public on account of the total shutdown is highly regretted,” it added.