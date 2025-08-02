Bangladesh envoy arrives in Tripura on three-day visit

AGARTALA, Aug 1: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to Tripura, a senior official said.

During the visit, Hamidullah is scheduled to meet Governor N Indrasena Reddy and Chief Minister Manik Saha.

- Advertisement -

According to an official release, the envoy will also visit the Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP) and the Akhaura Land Port on the Bangladesh side.

On Saturday, he will depart for Akhaura ICP to visit Ashuganj port via Bangladesh territory, the statement said, adding that Hamidullah is also scheduled to inspect the Nischintapur railway station, part of the Agartala-Akhaura rail link.

A technical trial run on the newly constructed railway tracks from Bangladesh’s Gangasagar to Tripura’s Nischintapur was successfully conducted in September 2023.

However, the project could not be operationalised due to a sudden political shift in Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -

The Bangladesh envoy will also visit Sabroom in South Tripura to inspect Maitri Setu, connecting Sabroom with Bangladesh’s Ramgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, inaugurated ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh in March 2021, but it could not be made operational due to the regime change in Dhaka. (PTI)