31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 2, 2025
type here...

Bangladesh envoy arrives in Tripura on three-day visit

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Aug 1: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to Tripura, a senior official said.

During the visit, Hamidullah is scheduled to meet Governor N Indrasena Reddy and Chief Minister Manik Saha.

- Advertisement -

According to an official release, the envoy will also visit the Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP) and the Akhaura Land Port on the Bangladesh side.

Related Posts:

On Saturday, he will depart for Akhaura ICP to visit Ashuganj port via Bangladesh territory, the statement said, adding that Hamidullah is also scheduled to inspect the Nischintapur railway station, part of the Agartala-Akhaura rail link.

A technical trial run on the newly constructed railway tracks from Bangladesh’s Gangasagar to Tripura’s Nischintapur was successfully conducted in September 2023.

However, the project could not be operationalised due to a sudden political shift in Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -

The Bangladesh envoy will also visit Sabroom in South Tripura to inspect Maitri Setu, connecting Sabroom with Bangladesh’s Ramgarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, inaugurated ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh in March 2021, but it could not be made operational due to the regime change in Dhaka. (PTI)

10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hawkers Stage Surprise Protest in Shillong Over Delayed Vending Certificates

The Hills Times -
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism