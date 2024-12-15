Bangladeshi national apprehended in Shillong

SHILLONG, Dec 14: Based on specific intelligence, troops of Border Security Force (BSF) from Sector HQ, Jowai, apprehended a Bangladeshi national near Anjali Petrol pump in Shillong, a BSF said recently in a statement.

The individual has been identified as a Bangladesh national identified as Munna Islam, 20 years, s/o- Babul Hussain, a resident of Kashpur, Senpara, Sonargaon police station, Narayanganj district, Bangladesh, the BSF also said.

He admitted to crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border in August 2024, after the political unrest in Bangladesh to seek better job opportunities in India. He was handed over to Kench’s Trace Beat House, Police station, Shillong, after a medical examination for further necessary legal action, the BSF added.

In a separate operation carried out in Baghmara under South Garo Hills and Dawki under East Khasi Hills, troops of BSF Meghalaya foiled a smuggling attempt by seizing contraband items, valued at Rs. 3.74 lakh, which included items such as fish, vacuum flasks, blankets, garlic, biri and miscellaneous edible items. These goods were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh via the international border, the BSF further said. All seized items have been handed over to the Customs Office for further investigation and appropriate legal action. (NNN)