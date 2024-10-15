Bangladeshi national apprehended in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Oct 14: One Bangladeshi national was apprehended today by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the international border in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, a BSF source said recently.

Acting on specific information, troops of the 100 Bn BSF Meghalaya apprehended one Bangladeshi national, identified as Md Rabibul Islam Robin, a resident of Sherpur district, Bangladesh, the BSF source further said.

The individual was detained near the international border while attempting to illegally infiltrate into Indian territory. The apprehended individual was handed over to Dalu police station for further investigation, it added.