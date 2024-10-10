25 C
Meghalaya flood: Conrad Sangma visits affected areas

SHILLONG, Oct 9: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma recently visited landslides and flood affected areas of Dalu in West Garo Hills and Atisia Songmong in South Garo Hills.

He visited relatives/families of those killed in the landslides at different villages under Dalu C&RD block in West Garo Hills.

The chief minister handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh for each individual who died in multiple landslides to the next of kin.

He also expressed grief and sorrow over the incident that caused the lives of the people in the unfortunate incidents.

At Rongkhon Songgital in Tura, the chief minister handed over ex-gratia to the wife of (L) Bijoy Marak, a teacher by profession whose car was swept away by the flooded waters that claimed his and his son Wian Chigado R Marak’s life on October 4. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 8 lakh was handed over to (L) Marak’s wife.

At Karonggre village, Dalu, the chief minister met the family members and handed over ex-gratia of Rs. 4 Lakhs to the family of 18 year old Sanira Marak who died in a landslide.

At Sorokpara village in Dalu, he visited the grieving parents of Miando P Marak, a 5 year old boy who died in a landslide while playing behind their house on Oct 4.

The chief minister expressed great sadness while meeting the parents who were devastated from the loss of their child.

At Tibapara under Dalu, the chief minister visited the family of Tengseng R Marak who tragically died as a result of a tree falling atop his car in Songsak.

He also visited the family of Santa Marak who was buried alive in a landslide at Koinabhui village in Dalu. She is survived by her daughter who also sustained injuries from the incident.

Many households have been affected due to landslides in the area.

He took stock of the area to access the damages and interacted with the affected residents.
He held a review with the district administration of West Garo Hills to assess the damages by flash floods and landslides in Dalu C&RD Block and to monitor the relief operations conducted so far.

In Dalu C&RD Block, natural calamities have devastated 2630 households and claimed 6 lives. The District Administration has set up 68 Relief Camps and has provided food and shelter to the flood and landslide victims.

In the review, the chief minister directed officials to conduct a study of rivers and water bodies and the flood-prone area for flood mitigation and undertake flood management initiatives to avoid such damages to life and property in the future.

He has also directed the immediate repair of roads and bridges in the Block and ensured supply of essentials to the affected population.

He also met the inmates of the relief camp at Dalu and heard their concerns. (NNN)

