Be Humble, lead simple life: Scholar to students in Manipur

IMPHAL, March 28: Noted scholar of Manipur, Dhanabir Laishram told students to be humble and lead a simple life. He was speaking at a one-day seminar on ‘career choice cum awareness’ on CUET recently at Liangmai Baptist Centre Church (LBCC), Kanglatongbi, some 20 km north of Imphal. The event was organised by Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, Manipur.

Speaking as a resource person, Dhanabir Laishram spoke about the potentials and interests of students. He emphasized the importance of reading books and time management. Dhanabir encouraged the gathering to be trendsetters. He then stressed on how to study and what to read.

On the occasion, Mathiuchunbou Rimai, president, LNKR, acknowledged the congregation and the dignitaries present. He emphasized the importance of education, highlighting that the right time to choose a career is at the high school stage.

Also speaking as a resource person, Rakesh Konjengbam, founder of Ingenix Educare, shared insights on the New Education Policy (NEP) and raised awareness about CUET. He advised students on choosing the right stream and highlighted how advanced technology demands adaptability and clarity of goals. He emphasized the importance of identifying individual strengths and weaknesses.

Renee Newmai, SDO, exhorted the students to pray whenever in doubt. She emphasized the need to combat negativity in society and encouraged students to introspect on the event to bring positive changes in their personalities. She appreciated the LNKR for initiating such a program aimed at building the careers of the youth.

Many leaders and parents also attended the program, while students actively participated in the interaction session with the resource persons.

Students from Olivia Higher Secondary School, Green Tree Academy, and Chil Chil Higher Secondary School took part in the event. Rev. Mathiuningbou Thiumai, pastor of LBCC, blessed the students. (NNN)