Liangmai Naga Council appeals to President to ban COTU

IMPHAL, NOV 7: The Liangmai Naga Council (LNC) has petitioned President of India, Draupadi Murmu, today requesting her for declaration of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) Kangpokpi as “an unlawful organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Implementation of strict legal measures against actions inciting violence and disrupting public order”.

Giving the reasons, the LNC cited the alleged incident involving Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) on October 29, 2024. The Liangmai body said that, on the day, Lamminlun Singsit, general secretary of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) issued a highly provocative statement, calling the visit of Chief Minister of Manipur, N. Biren Singh along with his cabinet ministers to Senapati district for the Liangmai Chaga Ngee celebrations a “trespass” and a “dangerous provocative act.” The LNC also alleged that Singsit further incited tensions by claiming that the visit would be an intrusion into Kuki-majority areas and that it would lead to disturbance and direct threat to Liangmai people. “This statement is deeply misleading and unacceptable. The Liangmai community, along with other Naga communities in the region, perceives these remarks as a direct threat to our peace, unity, and cultural heritage. It is clear that COTU’s actions were intended to provoke conflict and escalate tensions within the region, especially between the Liangmai Nagas, Kukis, and other communities. Such provocative rhetoric only serves to deepen existing divisions, especially in a time when efforts for reconciliation and unity are needed more than ever,” the LNC memorandum said.

The LNC then said that, on October 30, 2024, COTU organized protests, which escalated into a highly disruptive demonstration in Gamgiphai, Kangpokpi district. This protest, which involved large crowds and militant elements, was aimed directly at disrupting the Liangmai community’s celebration of Chaga Ngee, the LNC also said. The actions of COTU caused significant psychological distress to the Liangmai people, violated our cultural rights, and threatened our longstanding traditions, it added.

The Liangmai body then said, “These acts of aggression and intimidation violate our right to peaceful celebration and self-expression. Furthermore, the activities of COTU are directly undermining the region’s public safety and peace efforts. The unwarranted threats to our VIP Guests visit and the deliberate disturbance caused by the protests are a clear demonstration of the COTU’s unlawful conduct”.

The LNC gave some backgrounds by saying that “indigenous Liangmai tribe, recognized as a Scheduled Tribe under the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2011, published in the Manipur Gazette No. 838 on March 27, 2012, is an integral part of the diverse tribal communities in the region”. The Liangmai community predominantly resides in the districts of Tamenglong, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Noney, Imphal West in Manipur, with a population of approximately 70,000 individuals spread across nearly 100 villages, it also said. The LNC also said that a significant cultural event for the Liangmai people is the Chaga Ngee Festival, celebrated annually on October 30. This festival holds deep cultural, spiritual, and traditional importance, as it is a time of sanctification, purification, and seeking divine blessings. This year, we planned to celebrate this occasion at Marenmai Village, Senapati District, with full cultural reverence. The Government of Manipur has already recognized this event by declaring October 30 as a restricted holiday in the state, the LNC stated.

The LNC then said that the COTU—”who now claims large portions of land in the district”—has gained significant influence, not through historical or cultural ties, but through the illegal immigration of people from Myanmar over the past several decades. The LNC said this influx of settlers has not only altered the demographic balance but has also led to environmental degradation through activities such as deforestation, illegal timber logging, and poppy cultivation, which have exacerbated the region’s ecological imbalance and contributed to climate change.

“In light of these unlawful activities and the demographic shift, the Liangmai people find the actions of COTU to be not only an affront to our cultural rights but also a threat to our land and resources,” said the LNC. The Kuki settlements in Kangpokpi have over time led to the marginalization of indigenous communities like the Liangmai and other Naga tribes, the Liangmai body also said. “COTU’s interference in our cultural celebrations, coupled with their threatening actions, is a stark reminder of how vulnerable the indigenous populations have become in their own ancestral lands,” it added.

The LNC then said the Liangmai people have faced ongoing political challenges since 1974. Despite residing in Kangpokpi District, an Assembly Constituency represented predominantly by Kuki MLAs, they have seen limited benefits from developmental schemes, it stated. This situation has led to feelings of marginalization, as the majority representation often controls and suppresses the voices of the Liangmai people, leaving them without significant access to government benefits or development in Liangmai areas under Kuki-dominated leadership, the LNC rued. “This neglect has contributed to longstanding grievances and frustrations within the community. Addressing these issues requires the present government to recognize and act upon these challenges to uplift and empower the Liangmai people, ensuring they receive their rightful share of development and representation,” the LNC added.

In light of the above, the “Liangmai community” requested that the Government of India take immediate and decisive action to address the unlawful conduct of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU). “We respectfully request that the government consider the following: declaration of COTU as an unlawful organization due to its provocative rhetoric, acts of violence, and disruptions to peaceful cultural practices, giving psychological trauma, taking law into their own hand and indigenous Liangmai people cannot move easily in their own land”. The LNC further urged the government that the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) be declared an unlawful organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) or any other relevant legal provisions. “Strict legal action should be taken against individuals and groups who incite violence, disrupt public order, and violate the rights of indigenous communities, especially in the context of cultural and religious celebrations,” it added.

The LNC also appealed for the protection of the rights and dignity of indigenous communities, ensuring that their right to peacefully celebrate their traditions is not jeopardized by threats or interference from any group. “The government must take effective steps to address the issue of illegal immigration and the demographic changes that are altering the social and cultural fabric of the region,” it added.

The memorandum then said, “Liangmai Naga Council and the larger Liangmai community extend our heartfelt appeal to your excellency, the President of India, to intervene and help bring justice to this situation. We urge the Government of India to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that organisations like COTU that undermine peace, harmony, and indigenous rights are held accountable”.

As indigenous people of Manipur, the LNC said, “we seek to preserve our cultural identity, traditions, and heritage in the face of growing challenges”. The Government of India’s support in maintaining our dignity and ensuring the safety of our communities will strengthen the values of unity, inclusivity, and peace in Manipur, it stated. (NNN)