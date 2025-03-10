Belgian National Arrested in Mizoram for Possession of Empty Cartridges

HT Digital

AIZAWL, Mar 10: A Belgian national has been detained in Aizawl, Mizoram, following the recovery of two spent cartridges from his possession by security officials. The suspect, Simon Clement, is a freelance photojournalist, police reports say.

Clement was arrested on Wednesday during a routine security check at Lengpui Airport. After his arrest, a case was filed against him under sections of the Arms Act.

No further information has been released by authorities about the cartridges or how they might have been used.

On Sunday, the Belgian national was judicially remanded at a jail in Tanhril on the western periphery of Aizawl.

Another police officer meanwhile disclosed that Clement had supposedly entered Myanmar against visa rules. He was apprehended when he returned to India.

The case has attracted attention from local media organizations. The president of the Mizoram Journalist Association (MJA), C. Lalrambuatsaiha, said representatives of the association would visit Clement on Monday to show solidarity. The case is still unfolding as legal processes unfold.