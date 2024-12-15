Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools to hold football trials in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 14: Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) Residential Academy, in collaboration with EnJogo, will conduct trials for selection of players at Khelo India Centre in Greenwood School Dimapur on December 20.

- Advertisement -

These trials are specifically designed for U13 to U17 young football talents for joining the prestigious BBFS Residential Academy.

Open to players born between 2009 and 2016, the trials provide a platform for aspiring footballers to showcase their skills and potentially embark on a journey toward professional football.

With the BBFS Residential Academy as the backbone of this initiative, the selected players will have access to world-class training facilities, experienced coaches, and comprehensive development programs designed to maximize their potential.

Nurturing athletic skills and personal growth, the academy serves as a springboard for players to eventually earn a spot in the Indian national team.

- Advertisement -

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia said, “We believe that football is a sport that should be accessible to every young talent in the country, regardless of where they come from. Through BBFS and EnJogo, we provide training and a platform for athletes to develop their game and potentially represent India at the highest level,” a press release said on Saturday.

Organised by BBFS and powered by EnJogo, this initiative, India’s first full-stack sports learning platform, represents a significant step in building a stronger football ecosystem in India.

The trials in Dimapur will a significant opportunity for the youth across the region to demonstrate their potential and be part of a programme that could lead them to professional success and a future in the Indian national team.