Guwahati
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Bike rally in Dimapur to commemorate 10 yrs of BBBP

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 22: A bike rally was organised by the Dimapur district administration and Sankalp District Hub for the Empowerment of Women in Dimapur to commemorate 10 years of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) on Wednesday.

Flagged off by Dimapur district public relations officer Stephen Ngullie, the rally began at Dimapur DC’s office and concluded at Chumoukedima DC’s office.

The event aimed to promote the message “Save the Girl Child: Educate the Girl Child” and was part of a broader campaign scheduled from January 22 to March 8.

A total of 30 riders from Dimapur, including members from renowned motorcycle clubs such as R.E Brothers Nagaland, United Riders Motorcycle Club, United Royal Riders Motorcycle Club, Nagaland Motorcycle, Flying Falcons Motorcycle Club, and The C.R.E.W Motorcycle Club, participated in the rally.

At Chumoukedima, the bikers were received by DC Polan John.

In his address, John lauded the bikers’ clubs for their participation in the rally. He praised their efforts in raising awareness about protecting and educating the girl child.

On the occasion, the DC launched the menstrual health manual for women and girls and distributed feminine hygiene kits, developed by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, to promote menstrual hygiene and awareness.

In Kohima, the celebration was held at the Capital Convention Centre.

Commissioner and secretary, social welfare department, Martha R Ritse graced the event as the special guest.

Emphasising that behavioural and social change is of utmost importance in the way girl child is perceived, Ritse said even though Naga society is much ahead in terms of girl empowerment than the rest of the nation, there are still changes, even if subtle, that need to be made to achieve zero gender parity.

She said the BBBP is not a scheme for the empowerment of only specific sectors but for the development of women in all sectors of society.

