Biometric enrolment of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram in end-July: Officials

AIZAWL, July 13: The Mizoram government is preparing to launch a large-scale exercise to collect biometric and demographic data of more than 35,000 Myanmar refugees currently taking shelter in the state, a senior official of the home department said on Sunday.

The official said the process is expected to begin in the last part of July.

He said the enrolment will be done online using Foreigner Identification Portal and it will be carried out first in towns and villages where there is good internet connectivity.

He said all Myanmar refugees, including those who entered in 2021 following armed conflict between Chin armed groups, will be covered.

The official added that the government has earmarked Rs 38 lakh for the exercise, which will be borne by the central government.

Additional funds will be allocated if required, he said.

The official said offline mode may also be required as many refugees live in remote areas with poor internet connectivity.

He said the exercise will be carried out by district administrations headed by deputy commissioners and they will be provided all necessary equipment.

Officials said maximum Myanmar refugees are currently taking shelter in Champhai district.

The refugees, mostly from the Chin community, share ethnic ties with the Mizos. (PTI)