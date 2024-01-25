BJP Meghalaya unit accuses Congress of lies

SHILLONG, Jan 24: The Meghalaya unit of BJP on Wednesday slammed leaders of the Congress “for telling lies that the proposed interactive session of Rahul Gandhi at USTM in Ri-Bhoi district was cancelled because the Meghalaya government was powerless against pressure from New Delhi and Assam”.

“However, USTM itself has now come up with a clarification on its social media handles. Here it is clearly stated that permission was denied to Congress by local administration because of non-compliance with requisite formalities and USTM was left with no other choice, but to cancel the event, a fact that the Congress found convenient to ignore,” the BJP said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“After all, this reeks of their own inefficiency; inefficiency that has been the hallmark Congress administration through the ages,” it also said.

The statement said the BJP’s Meghalaya unit requested the Congress and its leaders to be honest once in a while and if that’s too much of a task, at least maintain dignified silence.

“This suppression of the truth and giving an altogether new spin to reality has always been part of Congress’ guide to politics. Propaganda is their rule book and yet, they find fault with everyone else about it. It’s a party that never seems to tire of screaming dictatorship when mentioning the BJP and conveniently forgets its own wrongdoings down the years,” it said

“Remember the emergency? Remember the act of invoking the president’s rule and dismissing legitimately elected state governments at the Centre’s whims and fancies?

- Advertisement -

The narrative of stifled voices propagated by the Congress conveniently overlooks their own history of muzzling dissent,” the BJP added.

The BJP alleged that, in their (Congress) heydays, the party has been notorious for suppressing internal voices that dared to question the leadership. It’s perplexing how a party with such a legacy could now claim to be a champion of democracy and free expression.

“The Congress would do itself a service by realising that in the ever-evolving political landscape, people are becoming increasingly discerning. The party’s outdated tactics of orchestrating a spectacle every five years with ill-informed speeches and distorted representations no longer resonate with the public. Times have changed, and citizens are demanding transparency, accountability, and genuine commitment to democratic values. The people of India continue to choose the BJP in election after election. As they say – ‘Satyameva jayate’, the truth will finally prevail, this USTM incident stands testimony to it,” it said. (NNN)