BJP MLAs discuss peace, restoration of popular govt in Manipur: Ex-CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL, June 29: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said BJP legislators held talks focused on restoring peace and forming a popular government in the state.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting held at the BJP state headquarters, Singh said, “We discussed the frustration faced by people and the hardships endured by internally displaced persons. Our party president had called this meeting of BJP legislators. She had recently met national leaders in Delhi as well.”

Singh said the discussions centered around restoring a popular government that people want and finding ways to bring peace to the state.

He also welcomed recent dialogue initiatives by civil society organisations with the ministry of home affairs, calling them a “good beginning.”

“I appreciate civil society organisations, including AMUCO, COCOMI and FOCS, holding talks with ministry of home affairs. Its a good beginning. I also heard Kuki brothers also going. We also have given a signal that legislators are ready. I have faith that peace will be restored soon,” Singh added.

State BJP chief A Sharda Devi said, “We had a meeting over a cup of tea. We presented a report of our recent meeting with our national leaders. We had earlier conveyed people’s wishes of having a popular government. We also informed on issues like the Gwaltabi incident in which the state’s name was removed from a government bus. As of now, there has been no negative response from the Centre.”

Sharda confirmed that at least eight MLAs were absent, but noted, “Some had submitted written messages, and others were out of station.”

More than 22 BJP MLAs, including Speaker Th. Satyabrata Singh, attended the meeting. (PTI)