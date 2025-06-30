Three Manipur civil groups head to Delhi for crucial third round of talks with MHA

IMPHAL, June 29: Three key civil society organisations from Manipur have left Imphal for New Delhi today for a third round of talks with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), hoping to find a breakthrough in the ongoing conflict in Manipur that has gripped the state since May 2023.

A joint delegation of 19 members, including seven representatives from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), seven from All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and five from Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) will participate in the meeting scheduled for June 30.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities that began on May 3, 2023 has resulted in the deaths of around 250 people and displaced more than 60,000.

In response, civil society groups have been engaging with the central government in a series of talks, though previous meetings have yet to produce concrete results.

The first round of discussions was held on April 5 in New Delhi, where representatives from the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities met MHA officials separately.

AMUCO and FOCS represented the Meitei side, while the Kuki-Zo delegation included members from the Kuki-Zo Council, Kuki Inpi Manipur, Zomi Council, United Zou Organisation, and Hmar Inpi.

The second round of talks took place on May 27, attended by COCOMI and FOCS. AMUCO did not participate in that meeting, and it concluded without any resolution.

On Saturday, the three Meitei civil groups had held a joint meeting in Imphal and agreed to attend the third round together.

Speaking to the media at the Manipur Press Club, COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba said the delegation would focus on key issues such as the return of internally displaced persons to their original homes, ensuring proper security for farmers in sensitive border areas, and restoring free movement along all major highways in the state.

Athouba expressed hope that this round of talks would be decisive.

He stated that if an amicable solution is reached, there may be no need for further negotiations.

AMUCO representative S Bubhol said the joint delegation will also emphasize the importance of restoring peace and maintaining unity among Manipur’s 36 ethnic groups.

He reiterated that any settlement must not compromise the territorial integrity of the state.

The state of Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned amid the escalating unrest.

The civil society organisations see this upcoming round of talks as a critical opportunity to bring the crisis closer to resolution. (NNN)