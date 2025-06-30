Home Northeast 2 militants arrested in Manipur

2 militants arrested in Manipur

By
The Hills Times
-

IMPHAL, June 29: Security forces arrested two militants belonging to proscribed outfits from Manipur’s Bishnupur and Tengnoupal districts, police said on Sunday.

The arrests were made on Saturday.

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) was apprehended from his residence at Oinam Ushakhangdabi in Bishnupur, while a member of the outlawed Peoples’ Liberation Army was held in Tengnoupal along the India-Myanmar border, a police officer said.

Related Posts:

Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition, including a rifle, guns, live cartridges and a hand grenade, during an operation near Ngariyan Hill in Imphal East district on Friday, he said.

Meanwhile, in Tengnoupal district, personnel of the bomb disposal squad neutralised an “old unexploded bomb” after being informed of its presence by locals, the officer added. (PTI)

Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife

RELATED ARTICLES

© Copyright 2022-23. All Rights Reserved Under The Hills Times
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife