Prime suspect in vehicle theft cases in Kohima held

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 28: Kohima police arrested a prime suspect in multiple vehicle cases in Kohima town.

Kohima police PRO, in a release, on Friday said acting on vital leads obtained through extensive analysis of CCTV footage from different parts of the town, and with the support of local community members, the police teams were able to zero in on the prime suspect, identified as Biose Jingru (25) of Trongar village under Tuensang district, on June 24.

The police launched the operation following multiple complaints of missing vehicles from various locations in Kohima town to identify and apprehend those involved in vehicle theft.

The accused is currently in police custody, and a case has been registered for further investigation.

The PRO said preliminary interrogation revealed that the stolen vehicles were disposed of in Senapati district in Manipur.

Acting on this information, police have recovered one stolen motorcycle, and efforts are on to recover more, the release said.

The Kohima police urged the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious activities promptly.