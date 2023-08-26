BJP’s victory in bypolls inevitable, says Tripura CM

AGARTALA, Aug 25: Asserting BJP’s victory in Tripura byelections as inevitable, chief minister Manik

Saha on Thursday said development of Boxanagar and Dhanpur, where the bypolls will take place on

September 5, will gain momentum in the coming days.

“The BJP candidates in both the seats will win with record margin,” he said at an election rally at

Kulubari in Sepahijala district.

Lashing out at the CPI(M) and the Congress for their unholy understanding, the CM alleged that the

communists have exploited the people in the name of development.

“In 2018, the CPI(M)’s strength in the 60-member Assembly was 15 and now it has come down to 11,”

he said.

“The blood-soaked hands of two parties have come together to defeat the BJP which only thinks of

development. The people will not pardon both the CPI(M) and its newly found ally, the Congress, for

their misdeeds,” he said.

On Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the lunar surface, Saha said, “Now, India is on the moon. This

has been possible because of relentless efforts of ISRO scientists and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s

visionary leadership,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP-IPFT government’s initiatives for development, the CM said the northeastern state

has the third-strongest Internet gateway.

“As many as 12 long distance trains are coming to the state. Besides, there has been visible

improvement in connectivity as national highways get a makeover. Modi’s Act East policy has brought a

lot of development in the northeastern state,” he said.

Saha said the BJP-led government doesn’t believe in division among people as the party believes in

Sabka Saath, Sabka Viswas.

He appealed to people to vote for Tapajjal Hussain, the BJP candidate for Boxnagar constituency.

“Tappajal is your next-door neighbour. If he is elected, you can go to him and place your demand for

development. I hope electors irrespective of caste and religion will vote for the BJP candidate,” he said.

Earlier in the day, former Tripura Congress working president Billal Mia, who resigned from the party,

joined the BJP along with over 8,000 voters. The veteran Congress leader was welcomed by the chief

minister and senior party leaders. (PTI)